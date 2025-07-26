Be trail smart

Lake Tahoe, South and North …. Before you hit the trails, be smart with trail etiquette.

Mountain biking is an increasingly popular form of recreation globally and is one of Lake Tahoe’s leading drivers for destination tourism. With 100’s of miles of trails, and new ones being built every year, it’s no wonder people from across the country and internationally come to experience well-designed trails with majestic vistas, and a welcoming bike-friendly community.

However, not all trail users are mountain biking. Hikers and horseback riders also enjoy the same trails. It is important that they all understand how to stay safe and get along well together on the trails.

There may be new trail users who are unaware of well-established trail-user etiquette. To help them enjoy Tahoe’s trails, stay safe, care for the environment, and have a lasting Tahoe experience, we share these 8 Trail User Etiquettes.

1. Yield Appropriately

Know the right-of-way rules: Bikers yield to hikers and horses. Always slow down, say hello to hikers, and check with horse-rider before passing. Speak in a friendly voice so as not to startle the horse and allow the rider to indicate when it’s safe to pass. Yield to uphill riders. If you’re descending and encounter a rider climbing, give them the right of way.

Communicate clearly with others on the trail — a simple “rider back” when someone is passing you from the rear or “passing on your left” helps avoid surprises.

2. Stay on Designated Trails

Ride only on open, marked trails. Cutting switchbacks or going off-track damages the environment and can contribute to erosion.

Respect trail closures — they're in place for your safety and to protect the environment or allow trails to recover after weather events.

3. Ride in Control

Always ride within your skill level and stay alert. Speed and recklessness are leading causes of accidents and trail damage.

Anticipate blind corners, wildlife, and other trail users.

4. Leave No Trace

Pack out what you pack in. That includes energy bar wrappers, tubes, and banana peels.

Avoid riding on muddy trails — this can cause ruts and long-term damage. If you leave a tire mark deeper than an inch, it's too wet to ride.

5. Respect Wildlife

Observe animals from a distance. Don’t feed or approach them.

Give snakes, birds, bears and other creatures the space they need — the trail is their home, not ours.

6. Be Kind to Other Trail Users

A smile and a “hello” go a long way in helping build Tahoe’s bike community.

Don’t block the trail when stopping — step aside, especially in narrow or high-traffic sections.

7. Support Sustainable Trails

Consider volunteering for local trail maintenance days or supporting trail advocacy groups. (Tahoe Rim Trail Association, Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, Truckee Trails Foundation, or Carson Valley Trails Association.)

Share trail reports when you encounter downed trees, erosion, or maintenance needs. Send your reports to: Tahoe Trail Update Group .

8. Use Your Voice, Not Just Your Bell