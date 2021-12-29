Beach Front Property in Tahoe Vista sold for $18M

EKN Development Group, along with its financial partners, Garn Development and Stack Real Estate, has announced the purchase of the Beesley Cottages in Tahoe Vista for $18 million.

EKN Development Group recently purchased the Tahoe Biltmore Lodge and Casino in Crystal Bay, and plans on improving the areas around the Tahoe Biltmore by building new roads, which were recently approved by Washoe County.

“The Beesley Cottages acquisition stands as yet another testament to our dedication in bringing this project to life. We are very excited to be a part of this community and to enhance the experience of our project,” said Ebbie K. Nakhjavani, President & CEO of EKN Development Group, in a news release. “Our collaboration with local partners and stakeholders will include listening sessions and town hall meetings to continuously engage with members of the community. We want to ensure that there is a clear understanding of our vision, timelines, and what to expect as plans come to fruition.”

According to a news release, EKN intends to use the Beesley Cottages site, located at 6674 North Lake Boulevard to create a luxury beachfront clubhouse. The beach club will provide a wedding and event venue that includes bridal suites for wedding parties and full-service food and beverage amenities. The club all-hour concierge services will arrange access to amenities and activities including cabanas, beach chairs, umbrellas, and watercraft. In warmer months, dedicated buoys and the on-site pier will moor the resort’s private boats and provide direct access to the lake. A shuttle will transport the resort’s residents and guests to and from the beachfront site. This shuttle service is a part of the project’s concerted efforts to help minimize traffic and other potential impacts.

“The Beach Club accentuates the resort’s extraordinary location by bringing the guest experience right to the Lake,” added Nakhjavani. “Our appreciation for Lake Tahoe and the communities along the North Shore will contribute to thoughtful implementation of the project. We are immensely excited to see this once-in-a-lifetime project come alive.”





EKN Development Group is a Newport Beach-based real estate development firm, specializing in premier hospitality, retail, mixed-use, and high-density residential developments.