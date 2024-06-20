Beach managers and operators prepare to Keep Tahoe Blue this summer

LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif. – There is no better place than Lake Tahoe during summer. Clear skies, warm sand, and clean, blue water greet hundreds of thousands of fun-seekers. But it doesn’t stay that way all by itself. Nonprofits, public agencies, businesses, and organizations are working together to ensure that you can make a few treasured Tahoe memories in the months ahead. And they’re asking for your help to Keep Tahoe Blue.

“The best way to show your love for Lake Tahoe is to leave it better than you found it,” said League to Save Lake Tahoe Chief Strategy Officer Jesse Patterson. “By doing the little things, like picking up after ourselves and others, we can all set a good example for how to protect this special place, so it’s just as beautiful for all the summers to come.”

July Fourth Holiday

The busiest day each summer in Tahoe is July Fourth. Over a decade ago, the League to Save Lake Tahoe recognized that litter can be a byproduct of the holiday celebrations, alongside those treasured memories. In response, the League began hosting its annual “Keep Tahoe, Red, White & Blue” July 5 Beach Cleanup at sites around the Lake. Year after year, passionate volunteers pour in from inside and outside the Basin to take part. Many repeat volunteers even plan their annual vacations around helping clean up after the July 4th festivities. The 11th annual event takes place this July 5th and all are welcome. You can register here. It’s just one of dozens of events, programs, and opportunities the League offers for the public.

Data-Driven Improvements

At July 5 events—and during every one of the 2,000+ litter cleanups hosted by the League reaching back to 2014—participants gather more than trash. They collect data on the type, number, weight, and volume of items they pluck from Tahoe’s outdoors. The numbers reflect a passionate volunteer community, hailing from inside and outside the region, who exemplify what it means to Keep Tahoe Blue. Every time they donate their effort to leave Tahoe better than they found it, they inspire others to follow their lead, and the movement grows. You can admire their heroic efforts in our litter data dashboard at keeptahoeblue.org/stoplitter .

The League compiles and analyzes those statistics to determine how litter can be prevented at the source, then they go about working with public and private partners to make that change. As a result, plastic bags, Styrofoam, and single-use plastic water bottles have been banned from certain areas in the region. These environmental successes are possible through support from the League’s donors and volunteers.

Tahoe Blue Beaches

The compiled cleanup data also reveals that each beach faces its own challenges during the busy season – from parking constraints and too few permanent bathrooms to litter. So, each beach needs a customized solution. The League, USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU), and other public and private partners have teamed up to create the Tahoe Blue Beaches program to provide that tailor-made approach and “raise the bar for beach management in Tahoe.” Tahoe Blue Beaches focuses on improving engineering (facilities like parking and trash disposal), education (signage and staffing), and enforcement. The program is being pilot-tested this summer at several beaches, including Zephyr Cove and Shoals in partnership with the site’s concessionaire, Aramark Destinations . The goal is to make the right choice the easy choice for beachgoers to enjoy Tahoe responsibly.

“Lake Tahoe is a national treasure, with over 156,000 acres of National Forest land that is open for everyone to enjoy. With millions of visitors per year, it’s increasingly important that people do their part in practicing sustainable recreation while enjoying their public lands. The Tahoe Blue Beaches program will help people do just that,” said LTBMU Forest Supervisor Erick Walker. “This goal is one of the core pillars of the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan , and one way we’ll reach our shared vision for Tahoe as a healthy, thriving, and welcoming place.”

Preparations for Zephyr Cove and Shoals

For the July Fourth holiday weekend at Zephyr Cove and Shoals, Aramark Destinations is adding 39 restrooms, five ADA-compliant restrooms, eight handwashing stations, and 46 trash receptacles throughout the property in addition to permanent, on-site facilities. Guests will be issued trash bags for an easy way to leave no trace, and Aramark Destinations will also be sorting waste to divert recyclable and compostable items away from the landfill.

Aramark Destinations invested in substantial additions to security and land management staffing with the addition of its management of the Shoals region starting this year. Also, the Douglas County Sheriff will have a significantly larger presence compared to last year. Parking is not allowed along the stretch of U.S. Highway 50 north of the Zephyr Cove Resort entrance, and temporary fencing will be installed to prevent unsafe parking near the busy flow of holiday traffic. Visitors can park in the resort’s paved lot or in designated areas along Warrior Way immediately east across the highway, which is managed by Douglas County. See here for more details. Outside alcohol is prohibited on July 4th, but refreshments will be available in the popular Beer Garden near Zephyr Cove Resort. The Beer Garden entry fee is waived for the entire holiday weekend.

“We are grateful to the League, USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, and other partners who have collaborated closely with our team to ensure a safe and sustainable holiday weekend for Tahoe beachgoers and local residents,” said Aramark Destinations District Manager Kevin Schiesz. “Incorporating the Zephyr Shoals area into our operations is an honor, and we look forward to continuing our decades-long partnership with the LTBMU to safeguard the beach and enhance the visitor experience for future generations.”

Other sites managed by USDA Forest Service concessionaires, including the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California who operate Meeks Bay Resort and Meeks Bay Campground, are looking to join the Tahoe Blue Beaches pilot program this summer. Several other public and private beaches will join them.

How You Can Help

Protect where you play on July Fourth and all summer. With just a few small actions, you can do your part to Keep Tahoe Blue.

Keep the beach clean. Dispose of all trash—even if it’s not yours—in a trash can or dumpster.

Choose reusables. Opting for reusable bottles and utensils reduces waste and prevents single-use plastic trash from getting into the Lake.

Food scraps are dangerous for wildlife. Make sure it all goes in the trash.

Avoid the traffic. Carpool, ride your bike, or take other alternative transportation.

Pack a Tahoe beach bag with a reusable water bottle and utensils, a trash bag for waste, and—if your destination allows furry friends—pet waste bags and a leash. These items will make it easy to leave no trace.

Share these tips with friends and family.

Please do your part to protect Lake Tahoe this July Fourth and all summer-long. Let’s Keep Tahoe Blue together, so we can all keep loving it.