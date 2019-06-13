Beach Retreat & Lodge at Lake Tahoe hosting summer luau

The Beach Retreat & Lodge is hosting a summer luau.

It’s time to get tropical.

The Beach Retreat & Lodge in South Lake Tahoe is bringing back its Summer Luaus, with the first taking place Saturday, June 15.

The history of the luau, a Hawaiian feast featuring cultural performances, dates back to ancient Hawaii, where feasts where organized to celebrate special occasions, according to gohawaii.com. The feasts were originally called ahaainas. (Knowledge is power.)

Luau, which refers to the taro leaf, eventually became the popular word for the celebrations, according to gohawaii.com.

The Beach Retreat luau will feature delicious island-inspired drinks, an authentic buffet featuring Kalua pork and hula dancers, according to an event description on the ticket website.

You’ll feel just like you’re on the Big Island.

The luau runs from 6-9 p.m.

Tickets are $65 per adult and $32 per child (12 and younger). Ticket price does not include tax and fees.

Admission gets you food, entertainment, a complimentary Mai Tai (non-alcoholic drinks are available for kids) and good times.

A full bar will be available for cash sales.

Tickets are available online at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/beach-retreat-lodge-at-tahoe-june-luau until 10 p.m. on Friday. Day-of tickets will be sold based on availability starting at 4 p.m. at the Beach Retreat.

The Beach Retreat & Lodge is located at 3411 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Follow them on Facebook to stay up-to-date on future happenings. The venue expects to host more luaus later in the summer.