Beach Retreat & Lodge in South Lake Tahoe offers special rates for fire evacuees

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In response to the recent wildfire evacuations, the Beach Retreat & Lodge at Tahoe is offering a safe and welcoming space for evacuees at a deeply discounted rate. Effective immediately, evacuees can book a room for just $99 per night, with the resort fee and pet fee waived, to accommodate those displaced by the fires.

Guests looking to take advantage of this special offer can book online using the code “DAVIS”.

“At Beach Retreat & Lodge, our priority is providing comfort and support to our community during this challenging time,” said Dan Evans, General Manager. “We hope this offer will ease the burden on those affected by the fires and provide them a sense of relief.”

The Beach Retreat & Lodge at Tahoe is pet-friendly, so guests can bring their pets without additional fees. Located on the scenic shores of South Lake Tahoe, the property provides a serene and peaceful setting during this difficult time.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.tahoebeachretreat.com or call 530-541-6722.