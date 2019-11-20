Bear Beach Cafe at South Lake Tahoe to close after Thanksgiving

Bear Beach Cafe owners will close the business after Thanksgiving.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bear Beach Cafe has been serving breakfast and lunch for 11 years at South Lake Tahoe, but will serve their last meal at the end of the month.

The restaurant will be shuttered on Dec. 1.

Co-owner John Higgins posted a closing notice on the door, but they will at least serve people through the holiday weekend.

“The time has come,” Higgins said. “Due to an increase in operational costs, we’re closing it down with much sadness.”

Although sales have been going up lately, they haven’t been rising fast enough to keep up with increasing food costs, Higgins said.

Higgins also co-owns Heidi’s Pancake House, which has been open since 1964.

“We hope to move as many employees as possible to Heidi’s,” Higgins said.

Heidi’s has enough foot traffic to withstand the rise in operational costs, he said.

To enjoy Bear Beach Cafe one last time, visit it at 3310 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.