Bear breaks into Camp Richardson ice cream shop

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In the early morning hours of last Sunday, August 17, El Dorado County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a call for service at Camp Richardson’s Ice Cream Parlor in South Lake Tahoe. Upon arrival, deputies found a bear helping itself to ice cream.

Fuzzy the bear broke into Camp Richardson’s Ice Cream Parlor. Provided / EDSO

“The deputies could barely believe their eyes as they saw a large bear behind the counter of the shop. With some encouragement, the bear ultimately left, but only after showing interest in the strawberry ice cream,” an EDSO Facebook post stated.

According to the post, Fuzzy the bear caused very little damage and “there was barely any cleanup.”