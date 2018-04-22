Bear gets locked in truck at Lake Tahoe

Here's a good reason to lock your vehicle at night, especially when in bear country.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a bear trapped in a truck.

"Bears are very adept at entering unlocked vehicles looking for food. If you are lucky, they will rummage around and leave your car relatively unharmed," the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page.

If you are unlucky, as in this case, the bear gets locked inside your car.

A sheriff's deputy responded and safely opened the door letting the "very angry" bear out of the truck.

The bear ambled off into nearby woods.