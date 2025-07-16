Bear in tree steals show at ACC

STATELINE, Nev. – One unlikely player at the American Century Championship received more attention than the golfers themselves at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort on Sunday. A young bear, who staff affectionately refer to as “Larry,” climbed into a tree above the course as guests began pouring in around 7am on the closing day of the tournament.

At the end of the day, Larry was still high up above the crowd as onlookers gathered around the tree to take photos and speculate on the health of the bear.

Several attendees checked in on the bear at both the start and end of the day. Kyla Rice and her brother Chad said they noticed the bear on their way in and out of the event. “When we got here at nine this adorable giant bear was up the tree,” said Kyla. “We grew up in Montana so we have seen bears but seeing one on the golf course is a funny sight.”

Larry the bear at American Century Championship Leah Carter / Tahoe Daily Tribune

She expressed regret, however, over humans being the cause of the bear not coming down all day. “I feel bad because we’re the ones who caused him to go up the tree,” she said. “I hope he gets down safely and has a chance to get some food and water, because I’m sure he’s hot and thirsty.”

Mike Lee, a security guard at the event, said he is very familiar with the young bear who he often sees traveling across the grounds. “That bear lives over here, between that trash can and the tree… He’s a juvenile about two years old”

“He’s getting food out of the trash cans at night and then hands out here during the day,” said Lee, who says he has even had personal encounters with the bear. “I set my coffee down the other day, turned around for just a second and there he is sniffing my mocha cappuccino.”

Lee added that he hoped people would stop gathering around the tree so the bear had the space to get down. “I wish they’d leave Larry alone,” he said.

Around 5 p.m. as the crowd had dissipated, Larry made his way out of the tree. “Larry lives here, and we’re the tourists,” said Lee.