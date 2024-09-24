Bear injured in Davis Fire euthanized

RENO, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Wildlife, along with the Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary and Nature Care, are saddened to inform the public that the Davis Bear’s condition worsened substantially since Friday, September 20. Thus, it was determined by Animal Ark’s veterinarian, Dr. Lesli Spears and NDOWs Wildlife Health Specialist, Dr. Nate LaHue, that it was in the animal’s best interest to be euthanized.

“Since Friday, the Davis Bear’s burns had taken a turn for the worse. Unfortunately, the necessary amputations would be so extensive that his general mobility would be impacted from foraging for food or climbing trees. He is a wild animal, and this decision was made in his best interest to say goodbye,” said Dr. Spears.

According to Animal Ark’s Director, Theresa Owens, “We gave our best efforts to rehabilitate him. He had a quiet, safe space in his den, food, water, pain medication and rubber mats to cushion his steps. There’s not much else that we could have done.”

NDOW is grateful for the citizen’s report and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District which allowed the Department to quickly tend to the Davis Bear’s burns, to administer pain medication and ultimately for him to be humanely euthanized. According to Dr. LaHue, “The Davis Bear’s burns were so severe that we are glad to reduce his pain. Although not the outcome we all wanted, this is preferable to allowing him to suffer for weeks in the wild.”

The Davis Fire started at Davis Creek Regional Park in Washoe Valley on September 7 and has burned nearly 6,000 acres.