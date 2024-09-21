Bear injured in Davis Fire moved to Animal Ark

RENO, Nev. – A bear that was severely burned during the Davis Fire has been moved by the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) to the Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary and Nature Center for continued care.

The male bear was found on Wednesday after Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews responded to a report of an injured bear off of Granite Road in Washoe Valley. NDOW was immediately called to assist with the bear, where it was determined that G51 had third-degree burns on his paws and burns on his face and rump as well. The Department refers to this bear as G51 as that is how he is documented in NDOW’s data system.

In efforts to keep G51 wild, he will receive as little human contact as possible during treatment and rehabilitation. Provided

After caring for the bear since Wednesday, Animal Ark, graciously agreed to rehabilitate G51. NDOW wildlife veterinarian, Dr. Nate LaHue and Dr. Leslie Spears, wildlife veterinarian for the Animal Ark spent the day helping to attend to the bear.

In efforts to keep G51 wild, he will receive as little human contact as possible during treatment and rehabilitation.

“G51 has very serious burns on his paws, and he has a long road to recovery,” said Dr. LeHue. “However, he is a wild bear, and we hope to send him back to the wild.,”

According to Animal Ark’s vet, Dr. Spears, “He will receive a lot of love and attention here. Animal Ark is fabulous. I will follow-up with retreatment visits”.

“We’re grateful for our partners at Animal Ark,” said Nevada Department of Wildlife Director Alan Jenne. “While NDOW manages over 900 species of wildlife in Nevada, we’re simply not set up to handle this type of long-term rehabilitation. It’s reassuring to know this bear will receive the best care available.”

The Department and Animal Ark will continue to give updates of G51 as they become available.

Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary and Nature Center is located 28 miles north of Reno and is a safe haven for injured, abandoned and otherwise non-releasable wild animals who act as ambassadors for their species.

The Davis Fire started at Davis Creek Regional Park in Washoe Valley on September 7 and has burned nearly 6,000 acres.