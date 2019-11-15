Bear killed in Tahoe Vista sparks community outrage

A bear wanders around in the Al Tahoe neighborhood of South Lake Tahoe in early September, 2018.

Claire Cudahy / Tahoe Daily Tribune

A bear that was trapped and killed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife early Friday morning has sparked outrage in the community after the Bear League posted about the events on its Facebook page.

According to Ann Bryant, executive director of the Bear League, a trap was set by the department on Wildwood Drive in Tahoe Vista after a bear repeatedly broke into the car of a homeowner. The trap was triggered by a bear at around 2 a.m. and was taken away early Friday morning.

“Killing a bear has never been the solution,” said Bryant. “The bears are fine as long as you don’t invite them by leaving food in your car or your bird feeder out. It’s the simple dos and don’ts of living in bear country.”

Bryant said she received multiple calls from concerned neighbors when they saw that the trap was set and immediately got in contact with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

A Facebook post from the Bear League had nearly 700 comments and over 650 shares. Bryant said they deleted the post from the league’s Facebook page after a comment was left threatening to burn the homeowner’s house down.

