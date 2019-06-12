Bear struck, killed by motorist near Carson Pass

A mother black bear and two clubs crossing the highway in Juneau Alaska with approaching vehicle in the distant background.

A bear was struck and killed Tuesday night by a motorist traveling near Carson Pass.

The California Highway Patrol received a call of a traffic collision involving a bear late Tuesday night on California Route 88, according to a press release.

CHP upon arrival discovered a bear had been hit by a vehicle and was blocking the eastbound lane.

The driver who hit the bear was gone when CHP arrived.

A CHP spokesperson said the bear, unfortunately, did not survive and died at the scene.

Caltrans came to the scene and removed the bear.

CHP reminds everyone to watch out for wildlife and reduce speeds at night.