BEBOT beach-cleaning robot cleans over 1 million square feet of Lake Tahoe’s shoreline

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – It all started with an ambitious idea from JB Harris, Co-Founder of ECO-CLEAN Solutions, who, after years of working on Tahoe’s beaches, recognized the pressing need for an innovative solution to keep Tahoe’s shorelines litter-free year-round. Determined to make a difference, Harris sought out cutting-edge technology that seamlessly combines innovation with environmental stewardship. This vision became reality in 2021 with the introduction of BEBOT, the first solar and battery-powered beach-cleaning robot on the West Coast.

Now, in 2024, ECO-CLEAN Solutions celebrates a record-breaking milestone in its mission to preserve Lake Tahoe’s natural beauty: BEBOT cleaned over 1 million square feet of shoreline across 20 beaches, revolutionizing how we care for our beaches and paving the way for a sustainable future in tourism. With approximately 15 million visitor days annually to Lake Tahoe, traditional volunteer cleanups can no longer keep pace with the increased influx of visitors during the peak busy season. BEBOT elevates beach cleanups to the next level, sifting out debris as small as 1 cm from below the sand’s surface.

BEBOT in action at Kings Beach, unearthing thousands of pieces of litter below the sand between two comprehensive cleanups this season. Provided / Katy Jo Caringer of ECO-CLEAN Solutions

“This is just the beginning,” said Chevallier, Co-Founder of ECO-CLEAN Solutions. “We’re proving that our technology can revolutionize conservation, making it scalable, efficient, and impactful. The goal is to inspire all communities facing these issues to adopt innovative solutions for sustainable tourism and environmental stewardship.”

If left behind, small litter will eventually reach the lake, breaking down into microplastics that threaten our drinking water, wildlife, and way of life. “Removing this litter is critical to preventing this material from degrading and entering our environment forever,” said JT Chevallier.

ECO-CLEAN Solutions collaborated with a team of research students at the Desert Research Institute (DRI), to compile a data set that withstands academic rigor, and paints the larger picture of the litter issue in Lake Tahoe. Each collected piece of litter is meticulously categorized, counted, and weighed to identify litter hotspots, track seasonal accumulation, and provide critical data for shaping environmental policies to combat plastic pollution at its source.

“BEBOT is not just cleaning beaches—it’s uncovering the story behind the litter,” said Harris. “By addressing its sources, we can push for stronger bans on single-use plastics, increase the availability of cigarette canisters, and implement more preventative measures to protect our shorelines from being ‘loved to death’ during the peak season.”

Among the 30,000+ pieces of litter removed in 2024, plastic pollution dominated, making up nearly 50% of the total. Other frequently found items included cigarette butts, nicotine pouches, bottle tops, broken glass, sales tags, and zip ties—everyday items that contribute to the growing problem.

A sample of plastic litter collected by BEBOT during summer cleanups, highlighting common items that accumulate over time on Tahoe’s beaches. Provided / Katy Jo Caringer of ECO-CLEAN Solutions

Expanded BEBOT operations to Tahoe’s North Shore beaches were funded by the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program, made possible by the North Tahoe Community Alliance (NTCA). The NTCA reinvests funds generated by local tourism to support community vitality, environmental stewardship and economic health in North Lake Tahoe. This funding allowed ECO-CLEAN Solutions to deploy BEBOT across 20 beaches around the Basin in 2024. These included public beaches such as Kings Beach, Meeks Bay, and Zephyr Cove, as well as private beaches committed to sustainability, including Tahoe Beach Club, Tonopalo Resort, and Hyatt Lake Tahoe.

“We are incredibly fortunate to partner with ECO-CLEAN Solutions on this project,” said Kirstin Guinn, Marketing Director for the NTCA. “It directly benefits the environment by keeping microplastics out of the lake, but it also provides a clean-slate so that people can enjoy a pristine beach. And hopefully, enjoying a pristine beach will help motivate everyone to do their individual part to keep it that way. It is the perfect example of putting tourism dollars to work to benefit the environment, the people, and ultimately the economic health of our community via the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program.”

BEBOT wraps up its end-of-season cleanup at Tahoe Beach Club, a resort dedicated to minimizing its environmental impact on Lake Tahoe. Provided / Katy Jo Caringer of ECO-CLEAN Solutions

ECO-CLEAN Solutions was honored with the prestigious “Best in Basin” award from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, recognizing their commitment to preserving Lake Tahoe’s natural beauty. Through their collaboration with the League to Save Lake Tahoe, they have demonstrated how innovative technology, paired with volunteer cleanups, can significantly reduce litter on high-traffic beaches and play a crucial role in preserving Tahoe’s iconic water clarity for future generations.

“The BEBOT, combined with people-powered litter removal efforts, doesn’t just lead to cleaner beaches and less plastic pollution in this sensitive ecosystem,” said the League to Save Lake Tahoe’s Natural Resource Director Laura Patten. “It is producing a robust litter dataset that shows us what types of litter are most prevalent, while also giving us the evidence to push for solutions, like bans on single-use plastic water bottles, that prevent litter at the source. That’s how we can move from science to solutions.”

“We can’t do it alone,” says Harris, “Each of these organizations brings something different to the table, but are all united by a shared goal.” Looking ahead to 2025, ECO-CLEAN Solutions plans to expand beyond Lake Tahoe, introducing BEBOT’s innovative technology to other heavily impacted areas. They are actively seeking partnerships with environmental nonprofits and coastal municipalities that can benefit from BEBOT’s unique capabilities in addressing litter and plastic pollution.

ECO-CLEAN Solutions encourages everyone to be a part of the solution by playing a role in protecting our natural spaces, whether by joining local cleanups or embracing sustainable tourism practices. By leaving these places better than you found them, and encouraging visitors to do the same, you can help ensure the lasting beauty of destinations like Lake Tahoe for future generations.

BEBOT wraps up a beach cleanup at Meeks Bay on Tahoe’s West Shore, leaving a pristine shoreline that inspires visitors to take responsibility for keeping it that way. Provided / ECO-CLEAN Solutions

To learn more about BEBOT’s successes, visit eco-cleansolutions.com Together, we can harness innovative technology to protect beautiful destinations across the world and create lasting, sustainable change.