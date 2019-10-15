Become empowered to end the silence for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Nancy hid one secret from her family and friends about her home life: abuse.

Throughout her 15-year marriage, she has lived in fear of her husband.

During a heated and violent argument, her husband threatened to turn the abuse toward their daughter, and Nancy finally had enough courage to call the Live Violence Free crisis line for help.

She shared with the advocate that she had been in an abusive relationship for years, and kept repeating, “It’s my fault he gets so mad. I can’t let anything happen to my little girl.”

The advocate reminded Nancy that she and her daughter do not deserve any abuse and they deserve respect from her partner. Finally, after this call with the advocate, Nancy feels the support she has been missing.

Together, Nancy and the advocate created a safety plan. Nancy and her daughter received a safe and confidential place to stay and the assistance they needed to begin building a new life — and Nancy filed for divorce.

Nancy was free from years of abuse; she and her daughter are now able to live a healthy and happy life. Live Violence Free provided Nancy with support and resources when she was ready to speak up and ask for help. Today, Nancy and her daughter are thriving.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which was created in 1981 by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence as a day of unity to connect battered women’s advocates across the country.

This is a month to spread awareness and education about domestic violence.

The most frequently asked question is why the victim stays in an abusive situation, and while there are a variety of reasons, it is possible that the victim is locked into the cycle of abuse and cannot find the strength to break their silence.

In the 2015 community study conducted by Barton Health, 12.5% of SLT residents reported victimization by an intimate relationship partner.

Live Violence Free is committed to promoting a violence-free community through education and advocacy to address domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and basic needs.

The agency does not charge fees for services or programs. Live Violence Free provides a 24-hour crisis hotline for any person in crisis that is in need of information, resources and support.

The confidential hotline is answered by an LVF staff member or volunteer who has completed Domestic Violence Counselor Training.

Live Violence Free is dedicated to helping community members evolve from victims to survivors.

If you or someone you know is involved in a domestic violence or sexual assault situation, call 530-544-4444.

Jessica Albee is the community relations and outreach coordinator at Live Violence Free.