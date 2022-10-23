Bee Inclined Quilters to exhibit handmade goods

The Bee Inclined Quilters made and donated hundreds of masks during the pandemic.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Bee Inclined Quilters will display an assortment of handmade quilts and quilted goods from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at The Chateau, located at at 955 Fairway Boulevard in Incline Village.

“The members of Bee Inclined Quilters are devoted to making these quilts. We enjoy incorporating new techniques, as well as classes taught by our own members into their construction,” remarks Maggi Davis, founder of the 18-year old nonprofit. “We’ve all contributed to our charity quilt inventory and we are pleased to be able to display these available quilted goods to our community. Our group’s purpose is to promote the art of quilting and giving back to our community. We’ve donated hundreds of comfort quilts to many different organizations and communities over the years and are very grateful for the donations of quilting cottons we continue to receive. This bi-annual Quilt Expo is a way to showcase our efforts and sell the goods that we have overstocked.”

Admission to the event is free.

The Bee Inclined Quilters meet the third Thursday of each month at the Incline Village Library Community Room.

Over the past 18 years, the Bee Inclined Quilters have donated to such causes as the victims of the tornados, earthquakes and tsunamis, as well as fires and hurricanes around the country. Our quilts have also contributed to our local schools’ and other charitable organization’s silent auction fundraisers.

Bee Inclined Quilters has also made baby quilts for Casa de Vida (home for unwed teen mothers) and youth quilts for the Northern Nevada Childrens’ Cancer Foundation (both of these organizations are located in Reno).

Bee Inclined Quilters are very proud of their participation in the 2006 Nationwide Quilt Pink Event to raise funds for breast cancer research. For this event, they contributed a completed quilt which was selected from more than 4,000 quilts donated as one of 100 quilts for publication in the book, “Quilt Pink for Hope,” published by Better Homes and Gardens magazine.

Due to the efforts of the 35-plus members, Bee Inclined Quilters have achieved the title of “International Published Quilt Artists.”

For more information, contact Valerie Kuchulis at 510-853-9119 or veekuch22@gmail.com .