Bee Inclined Quilters to sell and exhibit handmade quilts and quilted goods

A broad and beautiful assortment of handmade quilts and quilted goods will be on display, and for sale, at The Chateau in Incline Village Saturday, Nov. 3.

The event runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and is free to attend.

"The members of Bee Inclined Quilters are devoted to making these quilts and quilted goods. We enjoy incorporating new techniques, as well as classes taught by our own members into their construction," Maggi Davis, founder of the 13-year-old nonprofit, said in a press release. "We've all contributed to our charity quilt inventory and we are pleased to be able to offer these available quilted goods to our community. In addition to quilted goods such as bed quilts, we will offer wall hangings, placemats, microwave hot pads, table runners and toppers, and much, much more!"

"Our group's purpose is to promote the art of quilting and giving back to our community. We've donated hundreds of comfort quilts to many different organizations and communities over the past 13 years and are very grateful for the donations of the quilting cotton fabrics we continue to receive," she continued. "This bi-annual Quilt Expo is a way to showcase our efforts."

The Bee Inclined Quilters meet the third Thursday of each month at the Incline Village Library Community Room.

Over the past 13 years, the Bee Inclined Quilters have donated to such causes as the victims of the Joplin, Missouri tornado in 2011 (37 quilts) and several quilts to Japan following the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami that same year. In 2012, another five quilts where sent to New Jersey to help with relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Our quilts have contributed to our local schools' silent auctions fundraisers as well as other nonprofit fundraising events. The group also has completed several quilts for Quilts of Valor, a national organization who makes quilts for our military veterans returning from their honor flights.

Most recently the Bee Inclined Quilters made baby quilts for Casa de Vida (home for unwed teen mothers) and youth quilts for the Northern Nevada Childrens' Cancer Foundation (both of these organizations are located in Reno).

Bee Inclined Quilters also participated in the 2006 Nationwide Quilt Pink Event to raise funds for breast cancer research. For this event, they contributed a completed quilt which was selected from more than 4,000 quilts donated as one of 100 quilts for publication in the book, "Quilt Pink for Hope," published by Better Homes and Gardens magazine.

Contact Roxanna Dunn at 775-530-3388 or email Roxanna_dunn@yahoo.com for more information. The Chateau is located at 955 Fairway in Incline Village.