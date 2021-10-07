‘Beer Relief’ to benefit Sierra-at-Tahoe, employees

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A fundraiser this weekend is aimed at helping one of Lake Tahoe’s favorite ski resorts that suffered damage in the Caldor Fire.

“Beer Relief” will be held from 12 p.m. to closing Saturday, Oct. 9 at The Hangar Taproom and Bottle Shop in South Lake Tahoe. There will be live music from the Bootjuice Band, beer specials, raffle prizes and a pair of ski film premieres featuring Josh Daiek and Ty Dayberry and all will benefit Sierra-at-Tahoe and its employees.

The resort suffered more damage than initially thought and engineers, arborists and Forest Service personnel have been inspecting trees weakened by the fire, chairlifts and other infrastructure.

“As we look ahead, there’s still work to be done on the mountain to remove fire weakened trees on trails and along chairlift lines, and we’re working in partnership with the USFS to do that,” said a resort social media post. “As we learn more about timelines related to the repairs that are in progress, fire damaged tree remediation, and what our operations may look like this winter, we will continue to keep you informed. We also want you to be confident in knowing that our goals remain the same: to put our employees back to work, to give you the high-quality ski and snowboard experience you’re accustomed to, and to adapt and persevere as we always have. The Sierra-at-Tahoe spirit is alive and well.”

Nate Riffle, owner of the Hanger, organized the event and said the resort means so much to so many people, including being where his family learned to ski, compete and spend time with friends.

“As the fire raged, jumping everything ‘they’ said it couldn’t, I was frantically watching all of the fire cameras I could,” Riffle said. “Myself and my family watched with heavy hearts as the place they learned to ski, competed for and brought friends, started to burn. Their childhood playground, my personal place to regain sanity after ‘the grind’ of the work week. Forget us though, that locally owned mountain means so much for so many people here in town. Our friends and neighbors work there. With so much damage on the mountain and it’s immediate future uncertain, we wanted to give back to them and to their employees who lost tools, ski/snow equipment and have an uncertain future.”