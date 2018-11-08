‘Before Blank’ film premiere at Alibi Ale Works Incline Village

It's almost time to break out the skis and snowboards.

Winter is right around the corner, and to help get you in the shreddin' spirit Local Freshies is teaming up with Alibi Ale Works to host a premiere of "Before Blank," the fist film by Blank Collective, Friday at Alibi's Incline Village taproom.

As freeskier.com describes it, "Before Blank" is a "light-hearted ski film" that tells the origin story of Blank Collective, a group of North American skiers who aim to share their love of skiing through video and imagery.

The movie features Alexi Godbout, Vinnie Gagnier, KC Deane, Josh Daiek, Mike Henitiuk and Max Morello.

In this first film, according to freeskier.com, "viewers are given a rare look inside the collective, the individual paths of each skier and a mutual passion for the sport that brought them all together."

The screening is part of Local Freshies Lord of the Boards Movie Tour.

At this point you might be asking yourself: An awesome film premiere and some of the best local Tahoe brews … how could this get any better?

Well, it does.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Sierra Avalanche Center. According to Local Freshies, all raffle proceeds will go to the center, a nonprofit that focuses on educational and safety programs.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, and the show starts at 7:30. Cost is $5 and this event is open to all ages.

Alibi's Incline Village taproom is located at 204 E. Enterprise St.