Behind the pain: Common shoulder injuries

Whether throwing a disc golf, paddling a standup paddleboard, or lifting heavy boxes, we rely on the shoulders for a number of summer activities.

The shoulder has a wide range of motion making it the most mobile joint. But because of this flexibility, it’s not very stable and easily injured.

To keep shoulders healthy and pain-free, know how to spot common injuries.

Shoulder Instability

Some people are naturally more flexible, with looser joints that can lead to multidirectional instability. Strengthening the muscles around the joint through physical therapy can improve stability. Occasionally, if therapy doesn’t help, surgery may be needed.

On the other hand, traumatic instability often results from a fall or impact, leading to dislocation or subluxation (partial dislocation). This usually requires a visit to an emergency department and carries a high risk of damage to soft tissues like the labrum or rotator cuff. Initial treatment may involve a sling and physical therapy, but if you’re young or active, surgery may be recommended, sometimes even after the first dislocation, to prevent further damage. Repeated dislocations can lead to bone loss and more complex surgery later.

Rotator Cuff Tear

A rotator cuff tear can result from injury or wear over time. Signs include shoulder pain (especially at night), weakness, and trouble lifting your arm. Sometimes, this pain mimics impingement syndrome or tendonitis, so diagnosis usually involves imaging after conservative treatments like rest, NSAIDs, or injections fail. If a full-thickness tear is found, surgery is often recommended to prevent further damage.

Frozen Shoulder

Frozen shoulder (adhesive capsulitis) causes long-lasting progression of worsening pain and stiffness, often with no clear cause. It’s more common in women and people with diabetes, between ages 40-60. Treatment typically includes physical therapy, anti-inflammatory medications, and cortisone injections. Surgery is rarely needed.

Shoulder Arthritis

Shoulder arthritis, whether from osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or rotator cuff arthropathy, leads to pain and a gradual loss of motion. As the smooth surfaces of cartilage wear down, bones can grind together, worsening the pain. Early treatment includes activity modification, NSAIDs, or injections. If those don’t provide relief, shoulder replacement surgery may be a good long-term solution.

