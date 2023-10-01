Bellamy Court parking structure to temporarily close for upgrades
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Bellamy parking garage will be inaccessible from Monday, October 2 through Monday, October 16 due to construction taking place at the entrance and exit of the building.
The 1 Bellamy Court has not received major updates in the 20 years of this structure’s existence, according to director of Public Works Anush Nejad.
After multiple bids were received, JPB Designs was contracted to complete the much needed upgrades during what’s considered a “shoulder” season for the community.
Nejad told the Tribune, “The first phase will focus on structural rehabilitation, reconfiguration of the parking stalls to create more efficiency, as well as entrances and exits on both locations to the parking garage.”
“Phase 2 will commence next year and will include EV Charging stations on first level, a new access and revenue control system, and a new Parking Guidance and Space Count system,” Nejad added.
Parking along Bellamy Court will be free during this period.
