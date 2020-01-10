Beloved firefighter, ski instructor dies following skiing accident at a Lake Tahoe resort

A celebration of Life will be held Saturday for Damien Rivadeneyra.

Provided

MOUNT ROSE, Nev. — A beloved firefighter and ski instructor died following a tragic skiing accident at a Lake Tahoe resort.

Damien Rivadeneyra, 37, of Reno, was skiing alone Dec. 27, at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe when he may have collided with a tree, resort spokesperson Mike Ferrari told the Tribune.

Rivadeneyra was spotted, and later found by resort officials up against a tree.

Officials attempted resuscitation and Rivadeneyra was later airlifted to Renown Hospital in Reno where he succumbed to his injuries, Ferrari said.

An autopsy is pending.

“It’s really sad, but ultimately, he was doing something he loved,” Ferrari said.

Rivadeneyra had worked at Mt. Rose since he turned 18.

He was also a firefighter since he graduated from high school. He was a captain with the Beckworth Hotshot crew of the Tahoe Douglas Firefighters Association.

The Tahoe Douglas firefighters Association posted on its Facebook page about losing a beloved member.

“Tragically this morning we were informed of the loss to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District family,” said the post. “Damien “D” Rivadeneyra was one of the founding members of our Zephyr Crew and a friend to many members of local 2441. D ended up becoming a captain on the Beckworth Hotshot crew. He was a great friend, colleague, and firefighter. Rest easy brother, you will be missed.”

A Gofundme page was created Dec. 29 in support of his family, his wife, Mashal.

The goal was $15,000 and over $36,000 has been raised as of late Friday morning.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Elks Club in Reno.