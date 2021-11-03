‘Beneficial’ rain, snow possible for early next week at Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe on Tuesday from the Lake of the Sky Trail near the Taylor Creek Visitor Center.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A more active weather pattern is setting up for late in the weekend and early next week that could bring “beneficial precipitation.”

Although nowhere near the size of the recent late record-breaking October atmospheric river storm, the National Weather Service said on Wednesday in a special weather statement that “rain and snow chances are looking better by late Monday into Tuesday, with the bulk of the precipitation expected across the Sierra and light rain spillover into western Nevada.”

Before that storm moves into the area, a couple of fast-moving, weaker systems will work their way through the basin on Thursday and Saturday.

On Thursday, winds could gust up to 45 mph and higher over the upper elevations in the Sierra. Lake Tahoe will likely be choppy starting Thursday morning and lasting into the afternoon. There is a 40% chance of rain and the high will be in the lower 50s.

There is a 20% chance of rain and snow Saturday morning but will give way to partly sunny skies with a high in the mid 40s.

A slight chance of snow and rain are forecast for Sunday with a high in the mid 40s and dropping to below freezing overnight.

The service said winds will likely ramp up ahead of the storm Monday into Tuesday with gusty winds across the Sierra and western Nevada. Some of the potential impacts include travel restrictions due to gusty crosswinds, hazardous conditions on area lakes and aviation turbulence.

Snow levels could start at about 6,000-7,000 feet on Monday and rise another 1,000 feet through the day on Tuesday, the service said. Initial estimates call for 1-2 inches of liquid through Tuesday across the Sierra.

The service advises keeping an eye on the forecast if traveling early next week while it dials in the forecast as the system gets closer.