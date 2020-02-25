Benefit for local musician Charlie Schofield set for Wednesday at McP’s

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — McP’s Taphouse Grill this week is hosting a benefit for local musician, Charlie Schofield.

Schofield, aka Tahoe’s Bassman, has been a support player in many different bands including The Steve Walker Band on the MS Dixie II.

Schofield was diagnosed with a rare brain condition called CSF hypotension which has caused his motor and speech abilities to deteriorate.

His wife, Debora, is holding the benefit to raise money for his home health care and safety implements for their home.

Local musicians including Steve Walker, The Trey Stone Band, Muddbonz with Dennis McMasters, Uncle Funkle, Lake Effect and many more will be banding together for this benefit.

Local comedian and radio host Howie Nave will be the event’s emcee.

The benefit will also include a raffle and silent auction.

The music starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb, 26, and doors will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $16 online or $20 at the door and can be purchased at https://charliescholfieldbenefit.ticketleap.com.