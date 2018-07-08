Benefits of living on the Nevada side of Tahoe

During the past few years a significant percentage of the people purchasing property on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe are relocating from California and other states with high income tax rates.

But it's not just the favorable business climate and lower levels of personal income and business taxes that are attracting new residents to our community. It's also the quality of life and all the amenities that are available for property owners to enjoy on a year-round basis that are enticing individuals and families to move to Lake Tahoe.

Specifically, property owners in Incline Village are entitled to partake in a broad array of recreational facilities far superior to anything found elsewhere at Lake Tahoe. There are three private beaches, two magnificent golf courses, a modern ski area with a new base area lodge, a 34,000-square-foot recreation center, tennis complex, disc golf course and numerous parks (including one for skateboarding and biking).

You also will discover lots of open space for people and their pets to roam and fantastic hiking and mountain biking trails with some of the best views found anywhere in the world.

Adding to the quality of life is drinking water from the tap that is so pure and clean tasting that it has won awards in nationwide contests. The minimal amount of traffic (except during the busy holiday periods a few weeks each year) helps reduce stress on a day-to-day basis and makes it very easy to travel around, run errands and get more accomplished in less time than just about anywhere else in America.

The relative lack of crime provides a safe environment where people can go outside at any time of day or night and not have to worry about getting your items left on the beach stolen or your car broken into. While other communities have streetlights that come on at dusk in an effort to reduce crime levels, we have very minimal streetlights on North Shore and people are encouraged to keep their outside lights turned off in the evening so we can all enjoy the beautiful starlight.

Recommended Stories For You

High income residents of California are subjected to a state income tax rate of over 13 percent after the passage of Proposition 30 in November 2012 and now that California residents are unable to deduct state from federal taxes, they will be hit even more. What this means for the Incline Village real estate market and all of the Nevada side of the lake, is that many business people are contemplating whether or not they should remain in California or consider relocating to another state that could provide greater economic benefits.

Housing is much more affordable in Northern Nevada than in most parts of the Bay Area and when coupled with the Tahoe lifestyle it is a very attractive option. In addition to more affordable housing options, property taxes are much more affordable. One of the most important things for a business owner to consider is the health and well-being of their employees, their families and their desired lifestyle.

If a move to the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe make sense both economically and psychologically for a particular employer it makes relocating a lot easier for everyone involved. Many residents already live on the Nevada side of the lake and are accustom to commuting to the Bay Area for work once a month.

Nevada is at the top of the list for anyone considering moving from a state with a high tax burden and a complex regulatory environment. The Reno/Tahoe area is near the major urban centers in California and the Reno airport is one of the most accessible in the nation.

It is only natural that businesses ranging from a salesperson working at home to Tesla are moving some or all of their operations to northern Nevada. Other factors that make Incline Village attractive to individuals and businesses relocating from California are the relatively inexpensive cost of electricity, total labor costs and the great variety of housing.

It's just a short trip up Interstate 80 to the friendly environs of Northern Nevada and the unique quality of life that only property owners in Incline Village enjoy.

Sabrina Belleci and Don Kanare are the owners of RE/MAX North Lake. Read their blog and find weekly stats on their website at http://www.InsideIncline.com.