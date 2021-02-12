Benjaminson leads Lady Lakers to slalom gold

North Tahoe’s Kacey Benjaminson captured a state title in slalom Wednesday, leading the Lakers to a team championship in the process.

Harry Lefrak / http://www.lefrakphotography.com

The first day of high school state championship alpine racing was held Wednesday at Squaw Valley, bringing the area’s top prep skiers out to wrap up a COVID-19 shortened season with the first of two days of competition.

North Tahoe’s Kacey Benjaminson captured the Tahoe Basin Ski League state title in slalom, finishing with a combined time of 1:13.94, which was more than two seconds faster than any other girl.

Incline’s Rose Hefferen was runner-up in the state slalom race, posting a combined time of 1:16.23. North Tahoe’s Ella Costello was third with a total time of 1:16.79, followed by Truckee’s Tyne Beckwith (1:16.89) and North Tahoe’s Regan Clute (1:16.98).

The North Tahoe girls’ team captured the overall slalom state championship with 211 points. Truckee finished second with 196 points. Incline was third with 190 points.

State championship racing came to a conclusion Thursday with giant slalom at Squaw Valley (results not available as of press time).

