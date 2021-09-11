Bently Nevada donates $30,000 to Red Cross to support Caldor evacuees

The Douglas County Community & Senior Center was reserved by the Red Cross for two weeks to house evacuees from the Caldor Fire.

Provided/ Kurt Hildebrand.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Baker Hughes Foundation and Bently Nevada, a Baker Hughes business, announced they will jointly contribute $30,000 to the Red Cross of Northern Nevada to provide support for those affected by the Caldor Fire in Nevada and California.

This grant aligns with the Baker Hughes Foundation’s mission of promoting the safety, health, and welfare of the communities where the company operates. Bently Nevada, headquartered in Minden, is a Nevada-based company and a major employer in the region.

“Our hearts go out to all of those affected by the Caldor wildfire in California and Nevada, said Bently Nevada Vice President Ed J. Boufarah. “The American Red Cross has always been a strong partner for Baker Hughes and this new donation will further support the great work of the American Red Cross and its many evacuation centers across the region. The Bently Nevada and the Baker Hughes teams are grateful for the firefighters and first responders working hard to protect us. We stand by our employees, our neighbors, and our community, during this difficult time. We will get through this.”

American Red Cross Executive Director Mary Powell thanked Baker Hughes for the donation.

“The wildfires in the Sierra, especially the recent growth of the harrowing Caldor Fire at Lake Tahoe, have been unprecedented,” Powell said. “We still have a couple dry months ahead of us and fire will remain a concern. We are so thankful to Baker Hughes for their heart and help as we work to alleviate human suffering and provide support to the community, in the face of these disasters.”

To learn more about Baker Hughes’ work in supporting its communities, visit Baker Hughes corporate responsibility page