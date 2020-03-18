Alpine Meadows ski school employee found dead in car at resort

Placer County authorities are investigating the death of an Alpine Meadows Ski School employee found dead in his car at the mountain resort.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies responded Tuesday to reports of someone deceased at Alpine Meadows and found Henry Irving Geldman, 25, of Berkely, in a parking lot, stated a press release.

Geldman is suspected to have fallen asleep in his parked car during recent snow storms.

“Geldman’s death appears accidental at this time, but an official cause of death cannot be determined until our Coroner’s Office completes their investigation,” the release stated.

According to Alex Spychalsky, public relations specialist with the resort, witnesses said Geldman decided to sleep in his car instead of return to his accommodations.

“We are profoundly saddened to hear about the death of an employee,” Spychalsky said in an email. “Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”