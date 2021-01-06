Bessie Minor Swift Foundation accepting grant applications

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits in El Dorado County.

Grants will be awarded to selected nonprofits that promote literacy, reading and writing skills and programs in the languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas. Applications will be accepted through February 15 and recipients will be announced on May 1. The fund will consider applications requesting a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $3,000.

More than $700,000 in grant money has been awarded since 2008.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation considers grants to organizations that provide direct service to help with the implementation or expansion of literacy programs for children who are below grade level or experiencing difficulty reading, and also to develop reading and writing skills at all age levels. The foundation supports STEM (science, technology, engineering and Mathematics) and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) as well. Programs for adults are also occasionally supported.

The foundation prefers to consider support for programs rather than grants for the purchase of technology. It also favors organizations that do not have access to large fundraising budgets and are local in nature. Grants are made only to nonprofit organizations certified as tax exempt.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation was formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, the company that owns and operates the Tahoe Daily Tribune and http://www.tahoedailytribune.com.

Bessie Minor Swift was the mother of Philip Swift, the founder of Swift Communications. She was born in Onaga, Kansas on June 29, 1887, raised in Kansas City, Mo, then moved to Blackburn, Mo, where she taught school in a one-room schoolhouse.

Phil Swift recalled that the importance of education was reinforced throughout his upbringing, not so much through statements or concrete expectations, but through the example of his mother’s interest in English, reading, history and music. Phil Swift passed away in November 2019.

To learn more, visit https://bessieminorswift.org.