Best brunch spots in Tahoe, Easter specials included

There's something about spring that makes it the perfect season for heading out to brunch — whether it's the reappearance of longer days and warmer weather or something else entirely, the feeling of a mimosa in hand and the look of a plate of waffles on the table is a lot more satisfying this time of year.

On the hunt for brunch in the basin? Curious which establishments are hosting special midday meals in honor of Easter (remember it's this Sunday, April 1)? We have you covered.

Top Places for Brunch on South Shore

Ernie's Coffee Shop and Bert's Café — Both of these quaint brunch locations offer a traditional menu with items like breakfast burritos, eggs benedict, waffles, French toast and much more. These are the spots to hit up if you're searching for local establishments that always come in clutch. Ernie's Coffee Shop is found at 1207 Emerald Bay Road and is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Bert's Café is located at 1146 Emerald Bay Road and is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Driftwood Café — Similar to Ernie's and Bert's, Driftwood Café offers traditional egg dishes and omelettes, but also offers specialties like the Huevos Del Driftwood (tortilla chips, grilled potatoes, mushrooms, eggs, salsa and more). The restaurant, which is found in the tourist hub known as Heavenly Village, typically has a wait — so get there early. Driftwood Café is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way Suite 1A, and is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

A Cup of Cherries — Breakfast and brunch get a twist at this establishment, which offers fusion plates like the Singapore Delight (sunny-side-up eggs with onions, cilantro, jalapenos, Sriracha-soy-lemon sauce, white rice and a salad). You're missing out if you don't try the Island Pancakes (banana buttermilk pancakes with maple-glazed macadamia nuts, toasted coconut and house-made coconut syrup). A Cup of Cherries is found at 3434 Lake Tahoe Blvd. and is open daily 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Red Hut Café and Heidi's Pancake House — Get your carb fill at these iconic South Lake Tahoe eateries. Red Hut is known for its variety of waffles, which include banana, coconut, pecan, strawberry, bacon and more. True to its name, Heidi's serves up a mix of flapjacks. Stacks are served in piles of four to six, so come hungry. The original Red Hut is located at 2749 Lake Tahoe Blvd. and open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Heidi's is found at 3485 Lake Tahoe Blvd. and is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Easter Brunches

Edgewood Tahoe — The venue will open multiple restaurants to offer unique Easter meals on Sunday, Apr. 1. Edgewood Tahoe offers the Easter Champagne Brunch in the Clubhouse — featuring a buffet with breakfast dishes, a seafood display and bottomless champagne and mimosas — from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The site will also host an a la carte brunch at the Bistro from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 775-588-2787 to make reservations and learn more.

Riva Grill — The restaurant will offer a prime rib carving station, made-to-order omelettes, a seafood station and freshly made waffles, along with a variety of other eats, at its event on Sunday, April 1. The Easter Bunny also will be on-site, so bring the camera. The festivities are held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 530-542-2600 for additional information and to make a reservation.

M.S. Dixie II — Celebrate Easter in an alternative way by hopping aboard Zephyr Cove Resort and Lake Tahoe Cruises' M.S. Dixie II for an Easter Brunch Cruise that begins at noon. Enjoy offerings from a buffet while taking in the views on the lake. Reservations are recommended — call 800-238-2463 to book your spot.

Camp Richardson — Beginning at 11 a.m. The Beacon will open its doors for an a la carte Easter brunch that features bottomless mimosas, strawberry crepes, build-your-own omelettes and more. The restaurant also will serve its regular house menu in addition to the brunch offerings. Call 530-541-0630 for more.