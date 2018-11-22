Best dive bars in Lake Tahoe

Cheap (and strong) drinks. Dim lighting. Darts. Pool. Optional items: jukebox and day drinkers. These are just a few of the essentials that make a drinking establishment a dive bar.

And we in no way mean that as an insult! In fact, we here at Lake Tahoe Action consider ourselves connoisseurs of the dive bar. We've taken shots in them. We've attempted to dance on tables in them. We've performed embarrassing karaoke renditions of Steve Miller Band's "The Joker" in front of our coworkers in them.

If you're in the mood to ditch that organic, small-batch, non-GMO cocktail for a well whiskey on the rocks, then we've got you covered.

Whiskey Dick's Saloon

Whiskey Dick's is the ultimate dive bar. There's live music — usually of the reggae variety — darts, shuffleboard, ping pong, AND cheap drinks. What more could you want? Hot tip: Take an inappropriate group photo in front of the sign on your way out then pop on over to the neighboring tattoo parlor to make a really good life decision.

2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe

Recommended Stories For You

RoJo's Tavern

If you haven't chowed down on a rack of baby back ribs before a night of drunken karaoke at RoJo's Tavern, have you even really experienced South Lake Tahoe? The dimly-lit bar transports you back in time with its wood and stone architecture and old-school booths — the perfect spot to regain your composure after one too many tequila shots.

3091 Harrison Ave. in South Lake Tahoe

Classic Cue

Dust off your custom cue, you pool shark, and head on down to Classic Cue for a night of pool on their six tables — or perhaps a game of air hockey or foosball. If you know what's good for you, you'll pop in on a Monday for $1.50 tacos and $1 bottles of Miller High Life.

1961 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe

Turn 3

Turn 3 is a throw-your-peanut-shells-on-the-ground kind of dive bar. With great drink deals and bingo every Tuesday and Saturday, it's a locals' favorite for a good time on any day of the week. The house-made Bloody Mary — mix and all — is a can't-miss item.

2227 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Suite B in South Lake Tahoe

Village Pub

Sports, spirits and burgers — that's what Village Pub is all about. With all the requisite bar games — pool, shuffleboard, ping pong and darts — plus the added bonus of video gambling at the bar, it's a great dive to hunker down in after a day on the slopes.

848 Tanager St. in Incline Village