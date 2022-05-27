Best in the state! Incline girls claim track, field championship
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Kira Noble put on her superhero cape, Emily Manship obliterated a state record and the Incline Village girls’ track and field team rolled last weekend to its first state championship in more than a decade.
Noble came home from the Nevada interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A State Track and Field Championships at Reed High School in Sparks with four gold medals and co-team captain Manship added two golds as the Highlanders scored 130 points to easily outdistance rival North Tahoe (102), Coral Academy (67), White Pine (66.5) and Yerington (60) to claim the school’s fourth state title and first since 2011.
“We over performed,” said Incline Coach Thomas Reymer. “We had expectations and some of our performances just flat out surprised me. With two events to go we had already clinched the title.”
Noble was one of those over performers. The sophomore won three individual events — all by demolishing her personal best times — and anchored a winning relay to account for four first-place gold medals.
Noble took first place in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5 minutes, 44.19 seconds which was 12 seconds better than she had ever performed.
She grabbed another gold medal in the 800 where she topped her personal best by more than 15 seconds and beat a North Tahoe runner by just over a second.
She earned another individual gold in the 3200 where she thought briefly about letting her senior competitor win before the race.
“She knew she didn’t have to win the 3200 because we already had the points,” Reymer said. “She’s a great, quiet, humble kid but I told her to give the senior her best effort. Kira has a great kick, she had a lot left in the tank and just blew by her.
And we weren’t running for PRs,” Reymer added, “it was all about getting the place.”
Noble also anchored the winning 4×800 relay — along with Kamryn Fisher, Adelina Laforge and Catherine Kerrigan — that dropped 50 seconds off their time from the previous week at the regional meet.
Manship also earned one surprising victory and another where she was expected to dominate the field.
Manship blazed her way to victory in the 100-meter dash with a personal best time of 13.07 seconds. There were other competitors from the south state that had recorded previous times in the 12s, but Manship essentially crushed the field with the closest competitor .23 seconds behind.
Manship’s other gold medal came in pole vault where she broke the state record that was set in 2015. It took her a few tries and she had to go to her third try to bypass 10 feet which she has done all season.
She converted 10 feet then went to 10-04 and cleared that, which broke the state record of 10-03.5, but she wasn’t finished. She went up to 10-11 and cleared that and then she reached her new record height of 11-04. The final height is also 1 inch shy of the 3A record with the overall state record in all classes seemingly out of everyone’s reach at 13-06.
Her next closest competitor was about 3 feet short (8-06) of Manship’s mark.
She set the Incline school record several times earlier this year and her best vault of the season ended up being 11-09.
“I was recording Emily’s 100 and when I saw her go out front, I turned into a cheerleader and my video ended up being the ground while I jumped around and cheered,” Reymer said. “She overachieved and it was awesome.
She put in the effort all year,” he added. “She committed to going two times a week to get specialty coaching and her work ethic I think helped everyone else.”
Manship also took second place in the 200 with a PR of 26.70, just .07 seconds behind the state champ. She was also part of the 4×100 relay team with Rosemary Hefferen, Mattison Lampe and Rebecca Noble that earned second place.
Lampe, Hefferen and Rebecca Noble also teamed with Eiley Tippins to get third in the 4×200 relay. Lampe, Tippins, Brooke Gutheil and Kamryn Fisher finished second in the final event of the meet, the 4×400.
Also for Incline, Lampe finished fourth in long jump, Rebecca Noble was fourth in the 400 and Annie Stembridge was fifth in shot put with a PR of 27 feet, 4.5 inches.
Incline was coached by Reymer, Bob Silva, Aaron Moore and Dave Snearly.
Marcos Resendiz was all smiles after winning the state championship in shot put. | Provided/Jen Noble
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village boys’ track and field team didn’t win the team title but one competitor earned the title of state champion.
Marcos Resendiz was all smiles on top of the podium this weekend after claiming the state title in shot put.
The junior recorded his second best distance of the season (47 feet, 5.5 inches) which was easily good enough to claim the crown. His toss was more than 4 feet better than the nearest competitor (43-02) and was just 4 inches shy of his personal best (47-09.5).
Resendiz competed in nine meets this season, including the regional and state meets, and won four of them, had one second place and didn’t finish lower than fourth.
Resendiz helped lead the highlanders to a fifth place team finish with 59 points behind Lake Mead Christian (117), The Meadows School (99), North Tahoe (74) and Lincoln County (63).
Noah McMahon had a busy meet after qualifying in four events.
The sophomore finished second in the 1,600-meter run and also the 3200 while also earning third place in the 800 with a personal best time of 2 minutes, 6.83 seconds.
He also teamed with his brother Josiah McMahon, Owen Graeber and Calvin Day to take third in the 4×800 relay.
Also for Incline, Torak “TT” Valosek was fourth in long jump with a PR distance of 18 feet, 5.5 inches, his teammate Alexander Beaulac was sixth and Luc Casini was fifth in the 400.
