Best in the state! Incline girls claim track, field championship

The Incline Village girls won the state championship this weekend. The Highlanders include Kamryn Fisher, Annie Stembridge, Adelina Laforge, Emily Manship, Eiley Tippins, Brooke Gutheil, Rosemary Hefferen, Mattison Lampe, Kira Noble, Rebecca Noble and Catherine Kerrigan (not pictured).

Provided/Jen Noble

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Kira Noble put on her superhero cape, Emily Manship obliterated a state record and the Incline Village girls’ track and field team rolled last weekend to its first state championship in more than a decade.

Noble came home from the Nevada interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A State Track and Field Championships at Reed High School in Sparks with four gold medals and co-team captain Manship added two golds as the Highlanders scored 130 points to easily outdistance rival North Tahoe (102), Coral Academy (67), White Pine (66.5) and Yerington (60) to claim the school’s fourth state title and first since 2011.

“We over performed,” said Incline Coach Thomas Reymer. “We had expectations and some of our performances just flat out surprised me. With two events to go we had already clinched the title.”

Kira Noble anchors the winning 4x800 relay at the state meet.

Provided/Jenn Noble

Noble was one of those over performers. The sophomore won three individual events — all by demolishing her personal best times — and anchored a winning relay to account for four first-place gold medals.

Noble took first place in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5 minutes, 44.19 seconds which was 12 seconds better than she had ever performed.

She grabbed another gold medal in the 800 where she topped her personal best by more than 15 seconds and beat a North Tahoe runner by just over a second.

She earned another individual gold in the 3200 where she thought briefly about letting her senior competitor win before the race.

“She knew she didn’t have to win the 3200 because we already had the points,” Reymer said. “She’s a great, quiet, humble kid but I told her to give the senior her best effort. Kira has a great kick, she had a lot left in the tank and just blew by her.

And we weren’t running for PRs,” Reymer added, “it was all about getting the place.”

Noble also anchored the winning 4×800 relay — along with Kamryn Fisher, Adelina Laforge and Catherine Kerrigan — that dropped 50 seconds off their time from the previous week at the regional meet.

Manship also earned one surprising victory and another where she was expected to dominate the field.

Incline’s Emily Manship set a new Class 2A state pole vault record this weekend.

Provided/Jen Noble

Manship blazed her way to victory in the 100-meter dash with a personal best time of 13.07 seconds. There were other competitors from the south state that had recorded previous times in the 12s, but Manship essentially crushed the field with the closest competitor .23 seconds behind.

Manship’s other gold medal came in pole vault where she broke the state record that was set in 2015. It took her a few tries and she had to go to her third try to bypass 10 feet which she has done all season.

She converted 10 feet then went to 10-04 and cleared that, which broke the state record of 10-03.5, but she wasn’t finished. She went up to 10-11 and cleared that and then she reached her new record height of 11-04. The final height is also 1 inch shy of the 3A record with the overall state record in all classes seemingly out of everyone’s reach at 13-06.

Her next closest competitor was about 3 feet short (8-06) of Manship’s mark.

She set the Incline school record several times earlier this year and her best vault of the season ended up being 11-09.

“I was recording Emily’s 100 and when I saw her go out front, I turned into a cheerleader and my video ended up being the ground while I jumped around and cheered,” Reymer said. “She overachieved and it was awesome.

She put in the effort all year,” he added. “She committed to going two times a week to get specialty coaching and her work ethic I think helped everyone else.”

Manship also took second place in the 200 with a PR of 26.70, just .07 seconds behind the state champ. She was also part of the 4×100 relay team with Rosemary Hefferen, Mattison Lampe and Rebecca Noble that earned second place.

Lampe, Hefferen and Rebecca Noble also teamed with Eiley Tippins to get third in the 4×200 relay. Lampe, Tippins, Brooke Gutheil and Kamryn Fisher finished second in the final event of the meet, the 4×400.

Also for Incline, Lampe finished fourth in long jump, Rebecca Noble was fourth in the 400 and Annie Stembridge was fifth in shot put with a PR of 27 feet, 4.5 inches.

Incline was coached by Reymer, Bob Silva, Aaron Moore and Dave Snearly.

Incline Village coaches (from left) Bob Silva, Thomas Reymer, Aaron Moore and Dave Snearly, pose with the state championship trophy.

Provided/Jen Noble