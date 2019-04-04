Best of Tahoe Craft Beer contest

Where: Lake Tahoe AleWorX at the Y (2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, Calif.)

What: Best of Tahoe Craft Beer

If you go …

Six local breweries, 18 beers, unlimited tasting for four hours — need we say more?

What if we added this all takes place in a contemporary (and family friendly) taproom with live music and a comfortably casual environment? And all this for $35.

The second annual Best of Tahoe Craft Beer event returns to Lake Tahoe AleWorX at the Y on Sunday, April 7.

The event, a collaborative effort by the Tahoe Daily Tribune and AleWorX, is designed to create a truly blind taste test to determine the best light, dark and IPA craft beers in Tahoe-Truckee.

The six competing breweries include: Alibi Ale Works, Cold Water Brewery and Grill, FiftyFifty Brewing, Sidellis Lake Tahoe, South Lake Brewing Company and South of North Brewing Company (previously known as Outpost).

AleWorX's innovative self-serve tap wall, which allows patrons to select and pour their own beer with the use of an electronic wristband, will be blacked out — leaving participants to depend on taste to determine their favorites.

Voting will be conducted online during the event, which runs from noon – 4 p.m., with winners being announced shortly after.

Adam Bergoch and Alex Barrera will provide the live entertainment for the afternoon.

And delicious food from AleWorX's menu will be available for purchase during the event.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/TahoeBeerTicks.