Best of Tahoe winners announced

As you always do year-in and year-out, you turned out in droves to vote for your favorites in a variety of different categories. Over 164,000 votes were cast in the contest showing your support for not just your favorites, but how passionate you are about supporting the local businesses and the people that make up the community.

Each of the winners has worked hard to earn their spot atop the mountain (or should we say atop Freel Peak?). But, the other businesses that finished just an arms length away, and even businesses that didn’t make the finals, have worked hard over this past as well. While we look to congratulate the winners, I’m certain all the others that did not finish in the top spot are also worthy of congratulations.

These are the people and businesses that not only provide the services needed to make the community what it is, they are also your neighbors and friends and have rode through many of the same struggles as you have this year (hard winter, anyone?).

So while the results of the contest are a time of celebration, let it also be a time of reflection. Look back on what you have been through and what everyone in the community has accomplished. Celebrate everyone’s efforts.

But let’s also look forward as to what’s ahead. It’s the resilience of the surrounding neighborhoods and people that make Tahoe what it is. That is something that can be celebrated each and every day.

Congratulations to everyone and thank you to everyone who made this year’s contest a success. For those that finished first, enjoy your win over the coming year – next tear will be here before you know it and someone may be coming for your crown. For a complete list of winners online visit tahoedailytribune.com/best/.

If interested in the results on the other side of the lake for the Best of N. Lake Tahoe & Truckee visit sierrasun.com/best/ .

