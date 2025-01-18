Better get moving if you are remodeling this year

With the real estate market in full swing, local contractors, plumbers, tile installers, and handymen are busier than ever. Many are finding their schedules quickly filling up, and if you’re planning any home improvements in 2025, you’ll need to plan ahead to ensure your project gets completed on time.

Spending extra time on the details before starting your remodel will save you money, time, and frustration. Change orders—mid-project modifications—can add unexpected costs and lead to miscommunications with your contractors. The best way to avoid this? Work with experienced professionals. Bringing in a space planner, interior designer, or seasoned contractor can help you refine your vision and minimize costly surprises down the line. Once you’ve outlined your project, give yourself at least a couple of weeks to let ideas settle. You may discover better layouts, color schemes, or finishes that improve your original plan.

When shopping for materials, keep in mind that natural products like wood and stone will have variations in color and texture compared to what you see in showrooms. Lighting in your home is different from store lighting, so it’s always a good idea to bring home samples and observe them in your space for a week before making a final choice. Many Tahoe homes are older, and instead of paying a premium for someone else’s remodel, many homeowners prefer to customize updates to their own tastes. As a result, more people are choosing to remodel or build rather than sell, further increasing demand for skilled labor and materials.

A common mistake homeowners make is underestimating the materials they’ll need. Whether you’re installing new flooring, painting, or retiling, you’ll always need more than the exact square footage of your space. It’s a good idea to order at least 10% more material than your measurements indicate to account for waste, cuts, and future touch-ups. Keeping extra materials on hand will save you from headaches down the road if repairs or replacements are needed. And with contractors in high demand, getting estimates in advance is crucial to avoid unexpected budget overruns.

Remodeling projects can be exciting and rewarding, but they can also be stressful if not properly planned. Investing time upfront in detailed planning, expert consultation, and material testing will make a world of difference in the success of your project.

If you’re thinking about remodeling in 2025, don’t wait too long to start the process—contractors are booking up fast!