Beyond awareness: Community action against sexual assault

April marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time dedicated to shedding light on an issue present in our society and community. Every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. And every 9 minutes, that victim is a child. This month, communities across the globe unite to raise awareness, support survivors, and advocate for change.

Sexual assault is any type of sexual contact or behaviors that occurs without consent. Sexual assault encompasses a broad spectrum of behaviors ranging from verbal harassment to non-consensual physical contact or rape.

El Dorado County experiences a significant number of reported sexual assault cases each year, with many more likely going unreported due to various barriers, including fear and shame. Last year, 887 crisis calls were made — that averages to more than two per day! This sobering figure underscores the urgent need for sustained awareness and action within the community.

Live Violence Free (LVF), a South Lake Tahoe non-profit organization, provides a range of resources for sexual assault victims, including emergency shelter, counseling, legal advocacy, and community education programs. The LVF team works to empower survivors, restore their sense of agency, and facilitate their journey towards healing and recovery. Through this work, we are able to reach over 5,000 community members each year.

After a survivor has taken the courageous step to reach out, LVF provides comprehensive support, understanding each individual’s journey towards healing, justice, and long-term safety is unique. An advocate shares immediate steps to take after a sexual assault, and the survivor may be willing to explore additional action to take moving forward. LVF uses this time to provide tools which may include connecting survivors with supporting programs for protection and safety.

So, what can readers do to contribute to this crucial cause?

– Learn about sexual assault, its prevalence, and its impact. Engage in conversations with friends, family, and colleagues to challenge harmful myths and misconceptions surrounding this issue.

– Encourage consent in everyday life. Consent is an ongoing process of discussing boundaries and what you are comfortable with; it’s about communicating, understanding, and respecting another person’s boundaries, and vice versa. Lessons of consent can be found in everyday activities, such as sharing toys, taking photos, and any physical contact.

– “Start by Believing.” LVF and other community organizations are actively engaged in the “Start by Believing” campaign, emphasizing the importance of believing survivors when they disclose their experiences. By fostering a culture of belief and support, this campaign aims to combat the pervasive stigma and skepticism that often discourages survivors from coming forward.

– Practice empathy, compassion, and active listening. If someone discloses their experience of sexual assault, “Start by Believing,” offer your unwavering support, validate their feelings, and empower them to seek the help they need. By standing in solidarity with survivors, we can create a safer, more supportive community for all.

As Sexual Assault Awareness Month unfolds, let us recommit ourselves to this vital cause: amplifying survivors’ voices, advocating for change, and working towards a future free from sexual violence. Together, we can make a difference.

Chelcee Thomas, PhD is the Executive Director of Live Violence Free. Advocates can be reached 24/7 via the crisis line at 530.544.4444. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. Nosotros hablamos español. For more information, visit liveviolencefree.org .