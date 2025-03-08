Beyond protocols: Barton’s commitment to patient safety

The hospital room was quiet except for the low hum of the IV pump. Maria, a lab technician with over a decade of experience, carefully prepared to draw blood from her patient, double-checking every step. It was second nature to her—this unwavering attention to detail, the instinct to ensure every precaution was taken. For Maria, patient safety wasn’t just a policy; it was a promise. A promise that every individual who stepped into Barton Memorial Hospital would receive care that prioritized their well-being above all else.

Patient safety is more than a set of protocols; it’s a commitment that requires dedication from healthcare providers, staff, patients, and their families. During Patient Safety Awareness Week, observed from March 9 to 14, we take a moment to amplify this commitment. This year’s theme, “Moving the Needle,” underscores the collective effort to push healthcare safety standards forward, ensuring every patient experiences the best possible care.

At Barton, patient safety is embedded in every aspect of our operations. From the moment a patient checks in, a series of behind-the-scenes safeguards are set in motion—advanced infection prevention protocols, stringent medication management practices, and rigorous staff training programs all work in tandem to reduce risks and enhance care quality. Our commitment extends beyond meeting state and federal standards; we continuously refine our safety measures to exceed expectations.

While hospitals play a critical role in maintaining safety, patients are essential partners in their own care. Research shows that when patients are actively engaged—asking questions, understanding their treatment plans, and participating in preventative care—outcomes improve significantly. At Barton, we encourage patients to embrace this role, fostering a culture of communication and collaboration between caregivers and those they serve.

Beyond the hospital walls, maintaining good health starts with everyday choices. Prioritizing routine checkups, vaccinations, and healthy habits can prevent hospital visits and contribute to a safer healthcare experience for all. By working together, patients and providers create an environment where safety is a shared responsibility.

Barton’s dedication to patient safety has earned us recognition on multiple fronts. We are honored to be named among Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals for the fourth consecutive year and to receive accolades from Cal Hospital Compare’s Honor Roll for excellence in maternity care and opioid stewardship. Additionally, US News & World Report awarded Barton with three High Performing Hospitals ratings for Pneumonia, Hip Fracture, and Spinal Fusion, highlighting our commitment to patient care.

As we observe Patient Safety Awareness Week, we reaffirm our pledge to continually enhance safety in healthcare. Through vigilance, innovation, and teamwork, we are moving the needle—ensuring every patient receives the highest standard of care.

Dawn Evans, DNP, MSN, MBA, RN, PHN, CPPS, CPHQ, is the Director of Patient Safety, Quality, and Infection Prevention at Barton Health. Consistently exceptional care isn’t just our promise; it’s in the proof. For more information on safety and quality measures at Barton, visit BartonHealth.org