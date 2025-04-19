Beyond Stereotypes: Understanding and Addressing Sexual Violence in Our Community

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a crucial time to move beyond simply acknowledging the existence of sexual assault and actively commit to prevention and the creation of safer communities for everyone. This crime knows no boundaries, affecting individuals across all demographics – age, gender, race, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status.

Despite harmful rhetoric suggesting otherwise, statistics paint a clear picture: the vast majority of sexual assaults are not committed by strangers. Nationally, 8 out of 10 survivors are harmed by someone they know, with 39% assaulted by an acquaintance and 33% by a current or former partner. Locally, at Live Violence Free over the past four years, 41% of survivors reported assault by an acquaintance, and 17% by a current or former partner. Alarmingly, 47% disclosed assault by a family or household member.

Live Violence Free stands as a vital resource in South Lake Tahoe and Alpine County, providing peer counseling, advocacy, case management, accompaniment (including to Sexual Assault Forensic Exams in Reno), basic needs support, emergency shelter, and therapy to survivors. Over the last four years, 186 brave individuals entrusted us with their stories and experiences.

However, these numbers represent only a fraction of the reality. Sexual assault is severely underreported; nearly 80% of rapes and sexual assaults are never reported to the police, and even more go undisclosed. CDC data reveals that over half of women and almost one in three men have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact in their lifetimes.

Perpetuating stereotypes about who commits or experiences sexual assault silences countless survivors whose experiences don’t fit a narrow narrative. When the focus unfairly targets specific populations, it fosters discrimination and prevents others, particularly those assaulted by individuals in positions of power, from coming forward for fear of disbelief or blame. It’s critical to remember: sexual abuse is never the survivor’s fault.

Focusing on singular perpetrator profiles distracts from the systemic issues that enable sexual violence: lack of comprehensive consent education, underfunded support systems for survivors, and the persistent stigma that keeps so many silent.

Addressing sexual violence effectively requires belief in survivors, empathy, and evidence-based strategies. This includes increased funding for prevention programs, strengthening survivor resources, implementing trauma-informed training for public agencies, and ensuring accountability for perpetrators, regardless of their background. The disheartening

statistic that only 25 out of every 1,000 perpetrators are incarcerated highlights a significant barrier to justice and a potential reason why some survivors choose to stay silent.

This April, as Live Violence Free engages in community outreach through events like Pancakes with a Purpose, the Easter Bunny Pancake Breakfast (www.liveviolencefree.org/pancakes for tickets), and Denim Day, we urge you to remember our local survivors. They deserve unwavering resources, support, and pathways to healing. By supporting Live Violence Free – through donations, volunteer hours, or other contributions – you have the power to create lasting, life-changing impact. Together, as a community, we can foster true and lasting change.

Our 24/7 crisis line: 530-544-4444

To see our upcoming events, visit http://www.liveviolencefree.org/events