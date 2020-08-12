BGCNLT’s Wine on the Water event goes virtual

Last year's WOW event in Incline Village.

Provided

The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe announced that the 11th annual Wine on the Water event has moved to a virtual online event. WOW will be available to all families and community supporters to access at no cost.

Wine on the Water is usually a one-day wine, food, and music festival on the north shore of Lake Tahoe in Incline Village at the Hyatt Regency. Local businesses, donors, individuals, and community service organizations from across the region support the event.

BGCNLT had to cancel all club events including Family Dinner Nights and Reading Nights due to COVID-19.

BGCNLT reopened on June 15 at the Kings Beach Clubhouse with the primary purpose to serve children of essential workers. “We currently operate under strict safety guidelines outlined by the CDC and have limited enrollment,” marketing and special events coordinator for BGCNLT said Angela Gradiska in an email. “Given the instances of community spread of COVID-19, we believe it is our responsibility to take further prudent steps that help to inhibit, rather than accelerate, the spread of the virus.”

The event is BGCNLT’s largest fundraiser and typically sells out with over 500 people in attendance.

Due to COVID-19 and the recommendations by local and national health departments, they decided to move the event to an online auction that will feature auction items from WOW wineries and deals from local Tahoe establishments.

“Support from individuals at WOW is the lifeblood of BGCNLT’s work,” said Gradiska. “Wine on the Water is absolutely critical for the Club to maintain and build upon its traditions of excellence and accessibility. It allows the Club to pursue new opportunities as needs arise while maintaining robust enrichment programs for our members.”

Proceeds from the auction enable the Club to run year-round with programs for over 2,000 youth in the North Tahoe region. Auction items include virtual wine tastings, magnums of exclusive, award-winning wines, and opportunities to meet and indulge with wine-makers. “Without being limited by the confines of physical space, the online event will provide a wonderful opportunity for businesses to reach traditional WOW attendees and BGCNLT supporters from across the country,” said Gradiska.

The multi-day virtual WOW auction will run from Aug. 12-16. Register and browse items by visiting the BGCNLT website: http://www.bgcnlt.org.