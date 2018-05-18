Bi-state evacuation drill taking place on Lake Tahoe North Shore Saturday

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — A slew of local and regional agencies will host a full scale simulated wildland evacuation drill on Lake Tahoe's North Shore this weekend.

The drill will take place Saturday, May 19, at the Tahoe Biltmore. Residents of Incline Village, Crystal Bay and Kings Beach will receive reverse dial 911 calls, which will test the system announcing the drill — affecting approximately 1,100 residents. Those residents are asked to voluntarily evacuate to the Tahoe Biltmore, 5 Nevada Route 28 in Crystal Bay, which will serve as the site of a safety fair.

All residents and visitors are invited to attend the event between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. There will be a free lunch, information booths and displays. Additionally, the Tahoe Biltmore is hosting a $500 slot tournament with free entry for everyone attending the safety fair.

The Washoe County Regional Animal Services will provide free microchipping. Helicopters will be performing water drops above Crystal Bay.

The drill and fair is free and open to the public. Visit http://www.nltfpd.net for a map of the affected areas and emergency preparedness classes.

Partnering agencies include: North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District; Incline Village General Improvement District; Washoe County Emergency Management; Washoe County Sheriff's Office; Nevada Highway Patrol; California Highway Patrol; North Tahoe Fire Protection District; Cal Fire; Placer County Emergency Management; Placer County Sheriff's Department; and Red Cross.