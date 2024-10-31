Biannual conservation conference returns to Tahoe, focuses on partnership

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Sierra Nevada Alliance is hosting its biannual conservation conference Nov. 7-8 at Lake Tahoe Community College in South Lake Tahoe. They’ve titled this year’s theme as Strengthening Conservation Impact Through Partnership.

The alliance has been hosting the conference since 1994. The goal of the conference is to gather the conservation community for learning, efficient collaboration, and strategic working sessions to deepen conversations for the Sierra Nevada region to help move the needle on important initiatives.

Madeline Drake is this year’s keynote speaker. She’s currently the Assistant Secretary for Biodiversity and Habitat with the California Natural Resources Agency and has served as the interim Biodiversity Coordinator at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife since 2021.

In addition to the keynote address, Drake will join other conservation leaders in break out sessions.

A few examples of the sessions are included below:

Workforce Development and Training Coordination for Natural and Working Lands with speakers Pamela Cubbler, Colfax-Todds Valley Consolidated Tribe; Lydell Wyatt, Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California; Waylon Coats, Sierra Nevada Conservancy

Building a Resilient Future: The Intersection of Conservation, Wildfire Mitigation, Water Management, and Justice in the 30×30 Initiative with speakers Madeline Drake, California Natural Resources Agency; Cody Reed, PhD, Point Blue Conservation Science; Craig Thomas, The Fire Restoration Group; Beth Middleton, PhD, UC Davis

Unlocking the Power of Partnerships to Maximize Conservation Impact with speakers Wendy Schneider, Friends of the Inyo; Allison Silverstein, Sierra Watch

For the full list of sessions, speakers and to register, visit sierranevadaalliance.org/sierra-nevada-alliance-conference/ .

Registration is open through November 1.