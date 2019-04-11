Bicicletas Por La Paz performing at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House

Patrons at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House will be treated to a healthy dose of "Latin circus funk" when Bicicletas Por La Paz performs Friday night.

The Oakland-based group started, per its online bio, as "a dream to merge music and bicycles into a lifestyle to transform the way we see being a musician in the world."

The result of that dream turned out to be super funky.

"Slowly a group of individuals as cooky as the next came together to create a band which tours by bicycle. The music, like the lifestyle is high energy, with a heavy cumbia influence. This band will keep you dancing!"

Aside from the Latin influence (cumbia is a folkloric dance that originate in Columbia), Bicicletas blends reggae, ska and funk and for a truly unique sound.

Or as the bio states: "Bicicletas Por La Paz is a nine-piece Latin Circus Funk band fuses Colombian folklore with modern psychedelic funk to create a high-energy sound that combines thick harmonies and hip-hop drive with positive and political messages in both Spanish and English."

Recommended Stories For You

The current lineup consists of Adley Penner on guitar and vocals; Heather Normandale on guitar and vocals; Eli Torres on bass; Omar Zaidi on drums; Ivan Rondon on percussion and vocals; Carolyn Herlehy, vocals and theatrics; and Mega Kalidescope, theatrics.

The group just released its third album, "Surfeando Un Cometa," earlier this year (it's available on Spotify and well worth the listen).

Bicicletas Por La Paz is set to perform at 9 p.m. in Alibi's Truckee location. Tickets are less than $10 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/Bicicletas-Truckee.

Learn more about Bicicletas Por La Paz at bicicletasporlapaz.com and learn more about the venue at http://www.alibialeworks.com.