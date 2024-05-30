Bicyclist goes over embankment on U.S. 50, sustains non-life-threatening injuries
U.S. HIGHWAY 50, Nev. – The Nevada State Police are reminding everyone to stay focused on the roads after a close call Tuesday morning, May 28.
“We’re glad everyone is okay and,” Kim Yoko Smith with Nevada State Police, says, “it wasn’t more serious.”
Before 9 a.m., two bicyclists were road biking westbound on Highway 50 past Spooner Summit and before Glenbrook. One cyclist drifted out of the bike lane and struck the guard rail, sending them over the embankment.
No vehicles were involved in incident.
The biker was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the department reports.
“We are all out there to enjoy beautiful Lake Tahoe, but,” she says, “We want to make sure that we’re staying safe on our roadways.”
It’s a good reminder, especially as things heat up.
“With the great weather, we’re seeing, of course, more and more people out there bicycling,” Smith says, and wants to reminds riders, drivers and pedestrians to be aware of each other and focus on the road.
“It is scary drifting out of the bike lane, striking a guard rail and going over an embankment,” Smith says, “We’re glad they only had non-life-threatening injuries.”
This incident comes as more flock to Tahoe. “We all know that theses roads are always busy, but in the summertime, especially busy,” Smith says and adds, “We just want to encourage riders, and drivers, and pedestrians, everybody out there to be safe and be aware. Keep your focus on the road and your surroundings.”
