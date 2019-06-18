UPDATE: CHP says no fatality confirmed in bicyclist crash on State Route 28

UPDATE 10:20 a.m.

California Highway Patrol Officer Officer Jeff Billings has reported that the crash has not been confirmed as a fatal accident.

At 7:40 a.m. a 16-year-old driver broadsided a bicyclist leaving the bicyclist with major injuries, said Billings.

ORIGINAL POST

A bicyclist was hit and killed this morning by a driver on California Route 28 at Old Mill Road in Dollar Point, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The crash occurred at about 7:40 a.m. when the driver’s vision was temporarily impaired by the sun, the report states. That is when the bicyclist was hit.

CHP reported at 8:05 a.m. that they are working on the collision and there are significant delays in the area. At 9:18 a.m. CHP reported that the Old Mill area had been reopened.

