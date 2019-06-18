UPDATE: CHP says no fatality confirmed in bicyclist crash on State Route 28
hjones@sierrasun.com
UPDATE 10:20 a.m.
California Highway Patrol Officer Officer Jeff Billings has reported that the crash has not been confirmed as a fatal accident.
At 7:40 a.m. a 16-year-old driver broadsided a bicyclist leaving the bicyclist with major injuries, said Billings.
ORIGINAL POST
A bicyclist was hit and killed this morning by a driver on California Route 28 at Old Mill Road in Dollar Point, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
The crash occurred at about 7:40 a.m. when the driver’s vision was temporarily impaired by the sun, the report states. That is when the bicyclist was hit.
CHP reported at 8:05 a.m. that they are working on the collision and there are significant delays in the area. At 9:18 a.m. CHP reported that the Old Mill area had been reopened.
The Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune, will update the story as more information becomes available.