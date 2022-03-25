Bidders sought for 2nd phase of Spooner improvement project
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Bids are being sought for the second phase of the Spooner Frontcountry Improvement Project, Nevada Division of State Parks officials announced on Friday.
The project includes redesign and replacement of parking facilities, creation of new picnic facilities and trails, installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, expansion of the park maintenance facility, and other improvements.
This project is a collaborative effort between the Nevada Division of State Parks, the Nevada Division of State Lands, the Nevada Tahoe Resource Team and the Tahoe Fund. The new and updated facilities at Spooner Lake will expand and improve the opportunities available to park visitors from around the world.
Bid proposals will be accepted at the Nevada Division of State Parks office until 2 p.m., April 6, at which time submitted bids will be publicly opened.
For detailed project and bidding information, email the project manager Kevin Sellstrom at ksellstrom@parks.nv.gov or call 775-684-2790.
For additional information on the Spooner Lake Improvement Project, as well as other projects in the Tahoe Basin, visit tahoefund.org.
Spooner Lake is one of Nevada’s most popular places to hike, mountain bike, ride horses or simply enjoy nature, and welcomes more than 150,000 visitors every year.
