Bidders sought for Spooner Lake project

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Nevada Division of State Parks on Thursday launched the bidding process for the Spooner Lake Improvement Project.

Bid proposals will be accepted until 2 p.m., March 11. The Nevada Division of State Parks is seeking bidders for Phase 1 of the Spooner Frontcountry Improvement Project, visitor center and amphitheater.

This project is a collaborative effort between state parks, the Nevada Division of State Lands, the Nevada Tahoe Resource Team and Tahoe Fund.

The new facilities at Spooner Lake will offer visitors interpretive programming, environmental education and will serve as a base for natural and cultural history programs, ranger-led hikes and tours, and an outdoor science venue for students.

The addition of the amphitheater will also expand ecology and outdoor education programs, with a wide array of science and nature-based field trip opportunities for local elementary and middle schoolers.

The project will also provide an outdoor study area for high school and college students, as well as serve as a major portal to over 60 miles of paths and trails spanning 13,000 acres of spectacular non-motorized primitive wilderness within the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The project will include the removal of the existing restroom, site preparation, utility installation, construction of a visitor center and amphitheater, pathways and site amenities, landscaping and irrigation, entrance road realignment and paving, vault toilet installation, and other specified work as outlined in the project specifications.

For detailed project and bidding information, visit http://parks.nv.gov/about/public-notices.

For additional information on the Spooner Lake Improvement Project, as well as other projects in the Tahoe Basin, visit tahoefund.org.