Biden ahead in Douglas County elections; Haley behind ‘none’

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. – Douglas County held their Presidential Preference Primary Election Tuesday, Feb. 6. According to the county’s unofficial results, the most popular choice for republicans was the “None of these candidates” option, with Nikki R. Haley ahead of other candidates and President Biden beating out democratic challengers.

Republican candidates and votes:

Castro, John Anthony; 8 votes

Fulkerson, Heath V.; 2 votes

Haley, Nikki R.; 1,309 votes

Kjornes, Donald; 2 votes

Pence, Mike; 119 votes

Scott, Tim; 33 votes

Singh, Hirsh V; 6 votes

None of these candidates; 2,496 votes

Democratic candidates and votes:

Biden, Jr., Joseph R.; 2,186 votes

Cornejo, Gabriel; 7 votes

Crystalroc, Superpayaseria; 2 votes

Foutz, Brent; 0 votes

Haywood, John; 0 votes

Leon, Stephen Alan; 2 votes

Lozada, Frankie; 2 votes

Lyons, Stephen; 2 votes

Palmer, Jason Michael; 7 votes

Perez-Serrato, Armando “Mando”; 2 votes

Picard, Donald; 2 votes

Prascak, Mark R.; 0 votes

Williamson, Marianne; 81 votes

None of these candidates; 149 votes

Former President Donald Trump and Republican Candidate Ryan Binkley were not listed. They’re on the ballot for the Douglas County GOP Caucus on Thursday, Feb. 8.

A total of 107 democrats and 440 republicans showed up on voting day. Early voting and mail-in ballots produced 2,342 democratic votes and 3,548 republican votes. Total voting in the primary elicited about 18% of registered republicans votes and almost 30% of registered democrat votes in Douglas County.

As of Wednesday morning, statewide results show incumbent President Biden leading with almost 90% of democratic votes. None of these Candidates has over 63% of republican votes with Nikki R. Haley garnering around 30%.