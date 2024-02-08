Biden ahead in Douglas County elections; Haley behind ‘none’
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. – Douglas County held their Presidential Preference Primary Election Tuesday, Feb. 6. According to the county’s unofficial results, the most popular choice for republicans was the “None of these candidates” option, with Nikki R. Haley ahead of other candidates and President Biden beating out democratic challengers.
Republican candidates and votes:
- Castro, John Anthony; 8 votes
- Fulkerson, Heath V.; 2 votes
- Haley, Nikki R.; 1,309 votes
- Kjornes, Donald; 2 votes
- Pence, Mike; 119 votes
- Scott, Tim; 33 votes
- Singh, Hirsh V; 6 votes
- None of these candidates; 2,496 votes
Democratic candidates and votes:
- Biden, Jr., Joseph R.; 2,186 votes
- Cornejo, Gabriel; 7 votes
- Crystalroc, Superpayaseria; 2 votes
- Foutz, Brent; 0 votes
- Haywood, John; 0 votes
- Leon, Stephen Alan; 2 votes
- Lozada, Frankie; 2 votes
- Lyons, Stephen; 2 votes
- Palmer, Jason Michael; 7 votes
- Perez-Serrato, Armando “Mando”; 2 votes
- Picard, Donald; 2 votes
- Prascak, Mark R.; 0 votes
- Williamson, Marianne; 81 votes
- None of these candidates; 149 votes
Former President Donald Trump and Republican Candidate Ryan Binkley were not listed. They’re on the ballot for the Douglas County GOP Caucus on Thursday, Feb. 8.
A total of 107 democrats and 440 republicans showed up on voting day. Early voting and mail-in ballots produced 2,342 democratic votes and 3,548 republican votes. Total voting in the primary elicited about 18% of registered republicans votes and almost 30% of registered democrat votes in Douglas County.
As of Wednesday morning, statewide results show incumbent President Biden leading with almost 90% of democratic votes. None of these Candidates has over 63% of republican votes with Nikki R. Haley garnering around 30%.
