President Biden visits Lake Tahoe Basin as midpoint to Maui

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The 46th President of the United States is scheduled to arrive at an undisclosed location in the Tahoe Basin Friday Aug. 18, after landing at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Thursday evening. President Biden will be in the Lake Tahoe area for several days ahead of a flight to the island of Maui.

“The first couple will spend several days in the Lake Tahoe area, the massive alpine lake in California and Nevada and is a tourist attraction, particularly in the winter for its ski resorts,” the Associated Press stated in an article published early Friday morning. “The president is headed to [Lake Tahoe] from Camp David, where he was hosting a summit with the leaders of South Korea and Japan.”

After several days in Lake Tahoe, President Biden will be traveling to Maui on Aug. 21, to meet with state and local leaders, as well as first responders and survivors, showing support in the wake of the recent wildfire devastation.