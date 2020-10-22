Big freeze, possible rain, snow on tap this weekend for Lake Tahoe
There’s still a slight chance of rain and snow in the forecast this weekend for Lake Tahoe, but whether anything drops from the sky, it’s going to get much colder.
It’s time to harvest any late season vegetables, get sensitive plants indoors, wrap pipes, drain irrigation lines and make sure those carbon monoxide detectors are working because a big freeze is coming.
The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special weather statement about two cold fronts moving through the Sierra and Western Nevada, one that will drop temperatures into the teens and possibly lower.
The first cold front will bring widespread freezing temperatures Friday morning and on Sunday, a stronger front moves through where the thermometer may plummet to about 18 degrees.
Thursday’s high will reach about 57 before dropping to freezing overnight. Friday morning’s freeze will give way to sunny skies and a high of about 60.
Saturday morning begins with freezing temps and the sunny afternoon high will be around 55, but with increasing wind gusts to about 20 mph will make it feel much cooler.
There is a slight chance of rain Sunday morning before 11, then a slight chance, 20%, of snow after that. It will be mostly sunny with a high of 40.
The overnight low is expected to be around 18 with breezy winds.
NWS said temperatures Monday and Tuesday mornings may be in the teens in Western Nevada and single digits in the Sierra valleys. A few below zero reading are not out of the question, officials said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User