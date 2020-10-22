Big freeze, possible rain, snow on tap this weekend for Lake Tahoe

A view of South Lake Tahoe this week from the Tahoe Mountain Trail.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

There’s still a slight chance of rain and snow in the forecast this weekend for Lake Tahoe, but whether anything drops from the sky, it’s going to get much colder.

It’s time to harvest any late season vegetables, get sensitive plants indoors, wrap pipes, drain irrigation lines and make sure those carbon monoxide detectors are working because a big freeze is coming.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special weather statement about two cold fronts moving through the Sierra and Western Nevada, one that will drop temperatures into the teens and possibly lower.

The first cold front will bring widespread freezing temperatures Friday morning and on Sunday, a stronger front moves through where the thermometer may plummet to about 18 degrees.

Thursday’s high will reach about 57 before dropping to freezing overnight. Friday morning’s freeze will give way to sunny skies and a high of about 60.

Saturday morning begins with freezing temps and the sunny afternoon high will be around 55, but with increasing wind gusts to about 20 mph will make it feel much cooler.

There is a slight chance of rain Sunday morning before 11, then a slight chance, 20%, of snow after that. It will be mostly sunny with a high of 40.

The overnight low is expected to be around 18 with breezy winds.

NWS said temperatures Monday and Tuesday mornings may be in the teens in Western Nevada and single digits in the Sierra valleys. A few below zero reading are not out of the question, officials said.