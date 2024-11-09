Bigger biceps lead to bigger brains

A study published in 2019 found that muscle strength was related to left hippocampal volume ratio.

Provided

Healthcare providers understand that as the result of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients can have a decreased ability to use our limbs. But did you know that if you stop using their limbs your brain can actually shrink in size? And if you start increasing your exercise regimen you can actually increase the mass of your brain?

A study published in 2019 found that muscle strength was related to left hippocampal volume ratio. After adjusting for age and cognitive status, the relationship remained. Even in the moderate stage of Alzheimer’s disease, it was positively related to both the right and the left hippocampal volume ratio.

These findings reinforce research from the SMART trial published earlier this year, whereby MRI scans showed an increase in the size of specific areas of the brain among those who took part in the weight training program. These brain changes were linked to the cognitive improvements after weight lifting. The cognitive training and placebo activities did not have this benefit. The benefits persisted even 12 months after the supervised exercise sessions ended.

Just stretching isn’t going to cut it when it comes to building or maintaining brain tissue. A study in 2006 found significant increases in brain volume, in both gray and white matter regions, as a result of fitness training. But not for the older adults who participated in the stretching and toning (nonaerobic) control group.

And it doesn’t take a lot of time in the gym to see the benefits. A study of over 10,000 people found that those who exercised moderately for 25 minutes a week had larger brains than those who didn’t. The differences were most noticeable in the hippocampus, frontal, parietal, and occipital lobes, and in every type of brain tissue. This suggests that exercise increases brain volume along with slowing memory decline.

It’s easy to get started on a regular exercise program. Try adding walking into your daily routine. Contact your local gym to sign up for classes that get you out of your comfort zone. If you are injured or worried about getting injured, you might want to talk to a physical therapist first. Most insurance plans cover a physical therapy evaluation. Both California and Nevada are direct access, meaning you do not need a physician referral to receive care.

Whether you are looking to increase your muscle mass or your brain mass, you’ll benefit from increasing both. Just tie up those sneakers and find a good support system to support and encourage you along the way.